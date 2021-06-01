Euro squad: Man United's Greenwood out of England squad due to injury

Manchester United has pulled Mason Greenwood out of England's European Championships provisional squad due to an underlying injury concern.

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to trim seven names from the 33-man provisional group that he had announced last week in light of several Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United players being involved in the Champions League and Europa League finals.

A statement from United read: "Greenwood has withdrawn from the provisional England Euro 2020 squad, in order to recover fully from an underlying injury that also kept him out of the Under-21 European Championship in March.

"Mason’s club appearances were managed carefully to maintain his availability through the intensive 2020/21 Premier League and Europa League schedules.

"But a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for pre-season training."

England plays friendlies against Austria and Romania in June before its Euro 2020 Group D campaign begins with matches against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic.

Provisional England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell, Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben White (Brighton), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), John Stones, Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United)

Forwards: Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden (Manchster City) Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins, (Aston Villa), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)