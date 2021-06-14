Home Euro News Fan in 'serious condition' after fall from stands at Wembley during Euro 2020 fixture A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said the supporter fell from the stands just after the match kicked off and that the incident would be fully investigated. Reuters LONDON 14 June, 2021 01:35 IST About 22,500 supporters, a quarter of Wembley's capacity, were allowed in to watch the match between England and Croatia. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters LONDON 14 June, 2021 01:35 IST A fan was taken to hospital in serious condition after falling from the stands during England's 1-0 victory over Croatia in their Group D Euro 2020 match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said the supporter fell from the stands just after the match kicked off and that the incident would be fully investigated. READ: EURO 2020: Sterling goal gives England win over Croatia in opener "The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition," the spokesperson added, which England won thanks to Raheem Sterling's second-half goal. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :