Fan in 'serious condition' after fall from stands at Wembley during Euro 2020 fixture

A fan was taken to hospital in serious condition after falling from the stands during England's 1-0 victory over Croatia in their Group D Euro 2020 match at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said the supporter fell from the stands just after the match kicked off and that the incident would be fully investigated.



"The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition," the spokesperson added, which England won thanks to Raheem Sterling's second-half goal.