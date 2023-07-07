MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Europa League, Copa Sudamericana champions to meet in new challenge match

This edition will be named “Antonio Puerta XII” in honour of the former Sevilla player who died in 2007, aged 22, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 22:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ivan Rakitic and Jesus Navas of Sevilla lift the UEFA Europa League trophy.
Ivan Rakitic and Jesus Navas of Sevilla lift the UEFA Europa League trophy. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Ivan Rakitic and Jesus Navas of Sevilla lift the UEFA Europa League trophy. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Europa League champion Sevilla and Copa Sudamericana winner Independiente del Valle will face each other in the “Club Challenge” tournament, a new intercontinental clash launched by UEFA and CONMEBOL on Friday.

As part of the cooperation agreement between the European and South American confederations, the pilot edition of the match between the Ecuadorean and Spanish teams will be played on July 19 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville.

Edwin van der Sar in ICU after suffering cerebral haemorrhage

“The Club Challenge is a one-off fixture played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time, it goes straight to penalties,” CONMEBOL said in a statement. “The winners will receive a plaque and medals specially designed for the occasion,” it added.

This edition will be named “Antonio Puerta XII” in honour of the former Sevilla player who died in 2007, aged 22, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Finalissima, featuring the winners of the men’s and women’s European Championships against the Copa America holders, is also part of the cooperation agreement between the governing bodies.

Related stories

Related Topics

Europa League /

Sevilla /

Copa Sudamericana /

UEFA /

CONMEBOL /

Finalissima /

Copa America

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wolff says would-be new Formula One teams should buy an existing one
    Reuters
  2. Europa League, Copa Sudamericana champions to meet in new challenge match
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Pochettino ready to deliver from ‘day one’ as new era starts for Chelsea
    AFP
  4. Serie A title and relegation play-offs rejigged: Italian FA
    AFP
  5. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 2, Live score: Woakes gets Khawaja; Moeen picks Labuschagne, Smith; Aus lead crosses 115
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Europa League, Copa Sudamericana champions to meet in new challenge match
    Reuters
  2. Alex Morgan and Lindsay Horan named USWNT captains at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Edwin van der Sar in ICU after suffering cerebral haemorrhage
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England’s Lauren James would love to step out of brother’s shadow
    Reuters
  5. UEFA clears Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa for European entry but limits future transfer deals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wolff says would-be new Formula One teams should buy an existing one
    Reuters
  2. Europa League, Copa Sudamericana champions to meet in new challenge match
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Pochettino ready to deliver from ‘day one’ as new era starts for Chelsea
    AFP
  4. Serie A title and relegation play-offs rejigged: Italian FA
    AFP
  5. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 2, Live score: Woakes gets Khawaja; Moeen picks Labuschagne, Smith; Aus lead crosses 115
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment