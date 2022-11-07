Europa League 2022-23 draw LIVE: UEL playoff fixtures; when, where to watch, knockout format explained, streaming details

The Europa League 2022-23 kncokout stage draw will take place on Monday in Lyon at the European football house.

This season will see a new knockout stage format where the eight Champions League group stage third-place teams will take on the Europa League group stage runner-ups in a two-legged playoff. The winners from the playoffs will advance to the Round of 16 stage to take on the group stage winners.

When is the Europa League draw happening? The Europa League draw is happening on November 7, 5:30PM IST.

Where to watch the UEL draw? The UEL draw is telecast live on Sony Sports 2,Sony Sports 2 HD and can be streamed live on Sony LIV.

Qualified teams (Group winners) Arsenal, Fenerbahce, Real Betis, Union Saint-Gilloise, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Ferencvaros

Qualified teams (Group runner-up/Seeded teams) PSV Eindhoven, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin, Manchester United, Midtjylland, Nantes, Monaco