Man Utd’s Rashford to miss Sevilla clash due to injury

Reuters
12 April, 2023 16:21 IST
Rashford walking off injured during the match against Everton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will miss his side’s Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Sevilla on Thursday due to a muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Rashford, who is United’s top scorer this season with 28 goals in all competitions, grabbed the inside of his right leg after stretching for a high ball during Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Everton and was taken off for the final 10 minutes.

“Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in,” United said in a statement.

“The England international’s absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season... But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season.”

United has been boosted by the recent return to fitness of Anthony Martial, who scored the second goal against Everton, and loan signing Wout Weghorst is another attacking option.

Creative midfielder Christian Eriksen returned from a lengthy injury lay-off as a substitute against Everton while United is expected to welcome Casemiro back into the squad for Thursday’s clash with Sevilla after the Brazilian midfielder served a suspension.

Manchester United, which won the League Cup in February, is chasing a top-four spot in the Premier League and meets Brighton in the FA Cup semifinals later this month.

