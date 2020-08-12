Europa League: Sevilla, Shakhtar through to semifinals

Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk took the final two spots in the Europa League semifinals with defeats of Wolverhampton Wanders and FC Basel, respectively, on Tuesday.

Sevilla midfielder Lucas Ocampos headed a late goal to snatch a 1-0 win over Wolves after the English side paid the price for an early penalty miss.

Ocampos rose to direct a cross from fellow Argentine Ever Banega past goalkeeper Rui Patricio in the 88th minute of the single leg match and earn five-time winner Sevilla a last-four clash with Manchester United.

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez missed their best chance in the 13th minute when his hesitant penalty was saved by keeper Bono.

Sevilla dominated after that although it took it until the very end of a disappointing match to break down its opponent.

Dominant Shakhtar

Shakhtar booked a clash with Inter Milan in the Europa League semifinals after goals from Brazilians Junior Moraes, Taison, Alan Patrick and Dodo gave it a 4-1 win over FC Basel in a one-sided last-eight clash on Tuesday.

Shakhtar, which won Europe's second-tier competition in 2009, missed a string of chances to win by an even bigger margin as they dominated throughout the match with crisp one-touch passing and superior close control.

Moraes headed the Ukrainian side into a second-minute lead after a howler by Basel's Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Nikolic, who was beaten to the ball by the striker after he rushed off his line to meet a Marlos corner.

Nikolic made amends with several good saves in the first half but was powerless in the 22nd minute when Taison capped a lightning Shakhtar break with a deflected shot after good work by Marlos and a clever dummy by Patrick.

Marcos Antonio rattled the woodwork with a long-range effort in the 40th minute before Patrick made it 3-0 with a 75th-minute penalty after Yannick Marchand fouled Taison in the area.

Right back Dodo put the icing on the cake for Shakhtar in the 89th minute with an unstoppable shot before Basel substitute Ricky van Wolfswinkel netted a stoppage time consolation for the Swiss from close range.