Europa League LIVE: Manchester United takes on Sevilla in semifinals

Hello and welcome to SPORTSTAR'S LIVE coverage of Europa League semifinal between Sevilla and Manchester United at the Cologne Stadium.

MATCH PREVIEW: How Manchester United can beat Sevilla by Aashin Prasad

Manchester United will take on Sevilla – unbeaten since the return of football post the Coronavirus-induced break – in the Europa League semifinal on Sunday.

Julen Lopetegui’s side has conceded just five goals and has kept seven clean-sheets in its last eight matches across competitions and predominantly operates in a 4-3-3 system, dominating possession and using intense pressure to regain the ball.

Statistics indicate the emphasis Lopetegui places on ball retention. In La Liga, the team averages 55.9 percent possession – only behind the big two of Barcelona and Real Madrid – while hogging a staggering 66.3 percent in the Europa League.

To derail Sevilla, United can follow the blueprint from Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolverhampton Wanderers, which narrowly lost 1-0 in the dying minutes of the quarterfinal on Tuesday. Right from the opening minute, Wolves’ 3-5-2 set up in a low block made it difficult for Sevilla to find space between the lines to create chances. United boss Solskjaer has switched between the 4-2-3-1 and the 3-5-2 formation in ‘big games’ in domestic football and has enjoyed success with the three-man system. (READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE)

-LOPETEGUI ON MAN UNITED-

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui believes Manchester United is back to its best ahead of Sunday's Europa League semifinal, where the Spaniards will be targeting its fourth appearance in the competition's showpiece in the last seven years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side may have laboured to a 1-0 extra-time win over Copenhagen to reach the last four and appeared ragged in its last few games in the Premier League, but Lopetegui has been impressed by the club's resilience.

"I think this United side are the best of the last few years," Lopetegui told a news conference on Saturday ahead of the semi-final in Cologne.

"They've found their football, they have not lost since January in the Premier League, which is such a competitive league, and they are in the right place.

"They're a complete team in many respects and we are going to have to play a great game if we are going to be able to compete with them."

Lopetegui's side has already knocked out Premier League opposition in the one-off tournament in Germany, organised after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the original competition, edging out Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

The 52-year-old has had an eventful and painful last few years as a manager, being sacked as Spain coach on the eve of the 2018 World Cup for negotiating a move to Real Madrid, who then disposed of him four months later.

But he has hit on a winning formula in his first season in charge of Sevilla, leading the side to finish fourth in La Liga and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in three years.

His side is an Europa League specialist, winning the competition a record five times, including three consecutive triumphs between 2014 and 2016.

"We like playing important and exciting games like this one, it's what we've been working towards and fighting for throughout the season," he added.

"This is a huge game and we'll make sure we're at our best.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS:

PREDICTED STARTING XIs: Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Reguilon; Fernando, Jordan, Banega; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

STREAMING AND TELECAST DETAILS: