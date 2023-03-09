Sporting CP vs Arsenal LIVE score: Gunners begin Europa League Round of 16

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, being played at the Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon.

Sporting XI: Adan; St. Juste, Coates, Inacio; Esgaio, Pote, Morita, Matheus Reis; Edwards, Paulinho, Trincao

Arsenal XI: Turner; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Nelson, Fabio Vieira, Saka; Martinelli

When and where to watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal Europa League clash?

The Europa League clash, Sporting CP vs Arsenal will be played at the Estádio José Alvalade on March 9, 2023. The game is scheduled for 11:15 pm kick-off.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal Europa League clash?

The UEFA Europa League round of 16-clash between Sporting CP and Arsenal will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network.

How to live stream Sporting CP vs Arsenal Europa League clash?

The UEFA Europa League round of 16-clash between Sporting CP and Arsenal can be live streamed on Sony LIV.