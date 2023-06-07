Magazine

Germany under-17 national team racially abused on way to winning European title

General manager Joti Chatzialexiou said racist comments on social media made for “unpleasant circumstances” around the team’s run to the European title.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 18:09 IST , FRANKFURT - 1 MIN READ

AP
Germany players celebrate after the UEFA European Under-17 Championship 2023 Final against France in Budapest, Hungary.
Germany players celebrate after the UEFA European Under-17 Championship 2023 Final against France in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images)
infoIcon

Germany players celebrate after the UEFA European Under-17 Championship 2023 Final against France in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images)

FRANKFURT

Players on the Germany under-17 national team faced racist abuse on social media on its way to winning the European Championship, a team official said Wednesday.

General manager Joti Chatzialexiou said racist comments on social media made for “unpleasant circumstances” around the team’s run to the European title, won on penalties against France on Friday.

“Under particular posts on our social media channels there was a strong accumulation of racist comments. Our boys saw those and that really bothered them,” Chatzialexiou said on the German football federation’s website.

“Together they decided, however, not to give any space to these distractions during the course of the tournament, and so they came even closer together as a team. As a team which fully identifies with Germany and with the eagle (badge) on the chest, which lives its shared values and stands for diversity, tolerance, community and integration.”

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
