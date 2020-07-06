Football Football Coleman says Everton must build on early promise in Ancelotti era Everton captain Seamus Coleman says his team has to remain consistent and push for European qualification to ensure Carlo Ancelotti stays with the club. Reuters 06 July, 2020 19:09 IST Carlo Ancelotti, who took charge in December with Everton close to the drop zone after Marco Silva's sacking, has steadied the ship and lifted the club to 11th in the Premier League with 44 points from 32 matches. - Reuters Reuters 06 July, 2020 19:09 IST Everton has shown promise under manager Carlo Ancelotti but the challenge for the team will be to become consistent and push for European qualification, skipper Seamus Coleman has said.Italian Ancelotti, who took charge in December with Everton close to the drop zone after Marco Silva's sacking, has steadied the ship and lifted the club to 11th in the Premier League with 44 points from 32 matches.RELATED| Everton's goal is to finish in European places, says Ancelotti Coleman said the Merseyside club must ensure the momentum does not fizzle out, having experienced false dawns under former managers Silva, Ronald Koeman and Roberto Martinez.“I don't want to be having these conversations year after year when you have a decent run of form,” defender Coleman told the British media.“You don't want to be just speaking after a good few games saying, 'we are doing well.' I want us to be consistent. I want the club to be back challenging for Champions League places.“Carlo Ancelotti has not put pen to paper on a contract to be with a mid-table team. He wants to be successful. It's up to the players to keep driving it on. If we're not good enough I'm sure this manager will see it and bring his own players in.”RELATED| Adams ends long wait for Saints goal with winner against City Everton visits 10th-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Monday and Coleman backed his team to show its winning mentality.“We need to start building a belief or a mindset within the squad where we need to go to Tottenham and expect to win, with the support and guidance of a top manager,” he said.“There were great spells through all the managers we had but as a club as a whole, we just need to find that belief. We need to show up and start getting results that maybe have passed us by before.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos