Man City vs Man United FA Cup final LIVE streaming: When and where to watch MCI v MUN, Predicted XI

Twenty-five years ago Manchester United was winning a historic treble while Manchester City was just about clawing its way out of English football’s third tier.
On Saturday in the FA Cup final at Wembley, City will be looking to follow up its own treble last season with a double to underline just how far the pendulum has swung.
For the second season in succession, United stands in the way of City and another landmark triumph.
Only eight clubs in English history have won the English League title and FA Cup in the same season, with United managing it three times during its pomp.
Predicted XI
Man City: Ortega(GK); Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, De Bruyne(c), Foden; Haaland
Man United: Onana(GK); Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Amrabat; Diallo, Fernandes(c), Garnacho; Hojlund
