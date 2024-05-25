MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man City vs Man United FA Cup final LIVE streaming: When and where to watch MCI v MUN, Predicted XI

On Saturday in the FA Cup final at Wembley, City will be looking to follow up their own treble last season with a double to underline just how far the pendulum has swung.

Published : May 25, 2024 07:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(From L-R): Kevin de Bruyne of Man City, Bruno Fernandes of Man United.
(From L-R): Kevin de Bruyne of Man City, Bruno Fernandes of Man United. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES/REUTERS
infoIcon

(From L-R): Kevin de Bruyne of Man City, Bruno Fernandes of Man United. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES/REUTERS

Preview

Twenty-five years ago Manchester United was winning a historic treble while Manchester City was just about clawing its way out of English football’s third tier.

On Saturday in the FA Cup final at Wembley, City will be looking to follow up its own treble last season with a double to underline just how far the pendulum has swung.

For the second season in succession, United stands in the way of City and another landmark triumph.

Only eight clubs in English history have won the English League title and FA Cup in the same season, with United managing it three times during its pomp.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read full preview HERE

Predicted XI

Man City: Ortega(GK); Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, De Bruyne(c), Foden; Haaland

Man United: Onana(GK); Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Amrabat; Diallo, Fernandes(c), Garnacho; Hojlund

When and where will the FA Cup final between Manchester City vs Manchester United kick-off?
The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST (3 PM BST), Saturday, May 25 at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Where to watch the FA Cup final between Manchester City vs Manchester United?
The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3 on television and the streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

Related Topics

FA Cup /

Manchester City /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City vs Man United FA Cup final LIVE streaming: When and where to watch MCI v MUN, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United vs Manchester City: How did Pep Guardiola’s side reach FA Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. MCI vs MUN, FA Cup Final 2024: Manchester United’s road to the final
    Team Sportstar
  4. FA Cup Final, MCI v MNU: Manchester City vs Manchester United head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
  5. FA Cup Final 2024: Manchester United and City’s record in previous finals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Man City vs Man United FA Cup final LIVE streaming: When and where to watch MCI v MUN, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United vs Manchester City: How did Pep Guardiola’s side reach FA Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. MCI vs MUN, FA Cup Final 2024: Manchester United’s road to the final
    Team Sportstar
  4. FA Cup Final, MCI v MNU: Manchester City vs Manchester United head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
  5. FA Cup Final 2024: Manchester United and City’s record in previous finals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City vs Man United FA Cup final LIVE streaming: When and where to watch MCI v MUN, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United vs Manchester City: How did Pep Guardiola’s side reach FA Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. MCI vs MUN, FA Cup Final 2024: Manchester United’s road to the final
    Team Sportstar
  4. FA Cup Final, MCI v MNU: Manchester City vs Manchester United head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
  5. FA Cup Final 2024: Manchester United and City’s record in previous finals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment