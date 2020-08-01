Football Football WATCH: Chelsea's victories in finals against Arsenal Ahead of the Arsenal vs Chelsea Cup final, here are some of Chelsea's best wins over Arsenal in tournament finals. Team Sportstar 01 August, 2020 14:24 IST Chelsea's Mason Mount scored seven goals and crafted six assists in the Premier League this season. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 01 August, 2020 14:24 IST Chelsea has twice triumphed in major finals against Arsenal, once at the 2007 League Cup final and more recently in the 2019 Europa League final.Here's how those two matches played out - Arsenal will have everything to fight for when it takes on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, which finished eighth in the Premier League, will be able to seal a spot in the Europa League if it can get the better of Frank Lampard's side.Lampard, who steered Chelsea to a fourth-place finish and a slot in th Champions League, will also be eager to win his first silverware as manager. Match preview - FA Cup final: Arsenal takes on Chelsea for record 14th FA Cup title Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos