WATCH: Chelsea's victories in finals against Arsenal

Chelsea has twice triumphed in major finals against Arsenal, once at the 2007 League Cup final and more recently in the 2019 Europa League final.

Here's how those two matches played out -

Arsenal will have everything to fight for when it takes on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, which finished eighth in the Premier League, will be able to seal a spot in the Europa League if it can get the better of Frank Lampard's side.

Lampard, who steered Chelsea to a fourth-place finish and a slot in th Champions League, will also be eager to win his first silverware as manager. Match preview - FA Cup final: Arsenal takes on Chelsea for record 14th FA Cup title