AFC Champions League 2021, FC Goa vs Al Wahda Live Score: Aibhanbha, Adil start for Goa in final Group match

Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Group E fixture between FC Goa and Al Wahda from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

With both Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie unavailable for FC Goa, the replacement at defensive positions are Aibhanbha Dohling and Adil Khan. Redeem Tlang and Amarjit Singh Kiyam come in for Edu Bedia and Jorge Ortiz, from the last game.

Here are the starting XIs:

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh; Sanson Periera, Adil Khan, Aibhanbha Dohling, Seriton Fernandes; Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang; Ishan Pandita

Al Wahda: Mohamed AlShamsi; Mohamed Barquesh, Lucas Pimenta, Ahmed Rashid, Fares Jumaa; Khalil Ibrahim, Khalis Esmaeel, Lee Myung-Joo, Abdulla Hamad; Tim Matarvz, Omar Khrbin.

Al Wahda- An overview

The club was formed in 1984 in Abu Dhabi when the two clubs, Abu Dhabi SC and Al-Emirates SC merged to form one club.

The team plays in the UAE Pro League and was unbeaten in seven AFC Champions League games before its defeat to Persepolis FC on Wednesday.

The club has four Pro League titles, the last of which came in the 2009–10 season along with winning two President’s Cups, three Federation Cups and 2 UAE League Cups.

Managed by Dutchman Henk Ten Cate who was European experience under his belt at Barcelona, Chelsea and Ajax at different capacities, his team is currently eighth in the UAE Pro League table with 35 points from 23 games.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Rashed Ali, Mohamed Al Shamsi, Sultan Bilal, Hazaa Ammar

Defenders: Mansour Saleh, Fahad Khamis, Mohamed Adel, Manea Aydh, Mohamed Mesarri, Lucas Pimenta, Fares Juma, Alaedinne Zouhir (CBs), Gian, Ahmed Rashid, Ruben Amarel (LBs), Mohamed Al Menhali, Abdullah Al Karbi, Manei Mohamed (RBs)

Midfielders: Nahyan Adel, Abdulla Ahmed, Rashed Muhayer, Abdulla Hamed (DMs), Myung-joo Lee, Nicolas Milesi, Khamis Esmaeel, Ahmed Al Akberi (CMs), Mansoor Al-Harbi, Khali Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Ahmed Ali Haberi, Tahnoon Alzaabi (CAM), Abdulla Anwar, Mansoor Saeed, Awadh Mohamed,

Forwards: Paul Jose Mpoku, Luvannor, Ismail Matar, Tim Matavz, Omar Khribin, Joao Marcos

Key Players: Khalil Ibrahim Al-Hammadi, Tim Matavz, Ismail Matar, Omar Khribin

Manager: Henk ten Cate

FC Goa’s full squad for the AFC Champions League

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Ivan Gonzalez (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz , Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita.

Coach: Juan Ferrando