FIFA anti-doping program prosecutes no cases from its tournaments in 2023

FIFA said it collected samples from 860 players at the women’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand, where some were tested up to seven times.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 21:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Representative Image: FIFA said the 2,616 total samples collected were "1,581 urine samples, 475 blood samples, 449 blood-passport samples and 111 dried blood-spot samples."
Representative Image: FIFA said the 2,616 total samples collected were “1,581 urine samples, 475 blood samples, 449 blood-passport samples and 111 dried blood-spot samples.” | Photo Credit: REUTERS




FIFA prosecuted no doping cases from more than 2,600 samples taken from players at its tournaments in 2023.

The annual report of FIFA’s anti-doping program showed on Thursday one positive test at the Women’s World Cup later explained by a player’s medical exemption and two potential men’s cases that were later closed.

FIFA said it collected samples from 860 players at the women’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand, where some were tested up to seven times. A total of 732 men’s players gave samples at events including two editions of the Club World Cup, youth World Cups and some qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup.

At the 2022 World Cup, FIFA said it prosecuted five disciplinary cases for positive tests during qualification games. Those players were from Costa Rica, Djibouti, El Salvador, Honduras and Ivory Coast.

ALSO READ: World Cup was expanded to help Scotland qualify, FIFA’s Infantino jokes

FIFA published its report one week after France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba was banned for four years in a domestic case before an Italian doping tribunal. Pogba tested positive for the steroid precursor DHEA and said he will appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

FIFA said there was a suspected positive test for testosterone at the men’s Under-20 World Cup played in Argentina.

“However, a follow-up test and subsequent analysis did not confirm the atypical finding and there was therefore no case brought forward,” the report said.

FIFA said the 2,616 total samples collected were “1,581 urine samples, 475 blood samples, 449 blood-passport samples and 111 dried blood-spot samples.”

