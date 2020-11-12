Football Football Former FA chairman Clarke steps down from FIFA Council UEFA said Greg Clarke had spoken to its president Aleksander Ceferin on Thursday and agreed to resign as one of its representatives on the FIFA Council. Reuters London 12 November, 2020 18:17 IST Greg Clarke, had earlier, resigned as English Football Association chairman. - Getty Images Reuters London 12 November, 2020 18:17 IST Greg Clarke stepped down from the FIFA Council on Thursday, two days after resigning as English Football Association chairman having referred to “coloured footballers” during questions from members of parliament.European soccer governing body UEFA said Clarke had spoken to its president Aleksander Ceferin on Thursday and agreed to resign as one of its representatives on the FIFA Council, the main decision-making body of the world soccer organisation.READ | England's FA asks UK government to grant Iceland players travel exemption “Following a telephone call this morning between the UEFA President and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke's proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from his position as a UEFA representative on the FIFA Council,” UEFA said in an emailed statement to Reuters.Clarke, 63, was widely criticised after making a series of inappropriate comments while taking questions from members of the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) select committee on Tuesday. He later apologised for his choice of words.Former Leicester City chairman Clarke was elected to the FIFA Council in February 2019. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos