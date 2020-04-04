FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 India postponed

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was scheduled to be held in India from November 2-21 across five venues. The new dates for the tournament will be identified later, said FIFA in a statement.

The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed 62 lives in India, with over 2,300 positive cases in the country. Globally, the death toll has crossed the 50,000-mark.

The U-17 Women's World Cup was scheduled to be played across five host cities - Navi Mumbai, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar.

The decision to postpone the event was made by the FIFA-Confederations working group which is dedicated to address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the U-17 Women's World Cup, the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup was also postponed. The tournament was originally scheduled between August and September in Panama and Costa Rica.

Earlier, UEFA had postponed all international friendlies lined up for June, and postponed the Champions League and Europa League "until further notice".