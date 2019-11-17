Football Football FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 Final, Brazil vs Mexico live streaming, kick-off: When and where to watch Home team Brazil will take on Mexico in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 final at the Estadio Bezerrao in Gama on Monday, November 18. Team Sportstar 17 November, 2019 13:07 IST Brazil and Mexico will face off in the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup's summit clash. - FIFA.COM Team Sportstar 17 November, 2019 13:07 IST The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 is finally coming to a close. Home team Brazil and Mexico will contest the final.Brazil has a 100 per cent win record at the tournament so far, while Mexico had scrapped through to the knockout stages after finishing third in its group.The 2017 U-17 football World Cup was the first-ever FIFA event hosted by India. The tournament, two years back, paved way for a number of youngsters to break into the international stage.Players like Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Manchester City's Phil Foden were part of the victorious England U-17 side back in 2017. England had trounced Spain 5-2 in the final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium in Kolkata.Brazil is the only team to have made the semis in both the editions (2017 and 2019) of the U-17 World Cup. It had beaten France 3-2 in the last-four stage this year. Meanwhile, Mexico had overcome Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the other semifinal.The third place playoff game between Netherlands and France will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 11:30 PM IST.When is the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 final between Brazil and Mexico?The FIFA U-17 World Cup final match between host Brazil and Mexico will take place on Monday, November 18, 2019.Where is the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 final match between Brazil and Mexico being played?The FIFA U-17 World Cup final match between Brazil and Mexico will be played at the Estadio Bezerrao in Gama, Brazil.What time does the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 final match between Brazil and Mexico begin?The FIFA U-17 World Cup final match between Brazil and Mexico will begin at 03:30 AM IST.Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 final between Brazil and Mexico?The match can be viewed on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. It can also be streamed on the Sony LIV app. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos