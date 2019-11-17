FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 Final, Brazil vs Mexico live streaming, kick-off: When and where to watch

The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 is finally coming to a close. Home team Brazil and Mexico will contest the final.

Brazil has a 100 per cent win record at the tournament so far, while Mexico had scrapped through to the knockout stages after finishing third in its group.

The 2017 U-17 football World Cup was the first-ever FIFA event hosted by India. The tournament, two years back, paved way for a number of youngsters to break into the international stage.

Players like Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Manchester City's Phil Foden were part of the victorious England U-17 side back in 2017. England had trounced Spain 5-2 in the final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium in Kolkata.

Brazil is the only team to have made the semis in both the editions (2017 and 2019) of the U-17 World Cup. It had beaten France 3-2 in the last-four stage this year. Meanwhile, Mexico had overcome Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the other semifinal.

The third place playoff game between Netherlands and France will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 11:30 PM IST.

When is the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 final between Brazil and Mexico?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup final match between host Brazil and Mexico will take place on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Where is the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 final match between Brazil and Mexico being played?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup final match between Brazil and Mexico will be played at the Estadio Bezerrao in Gama, Brazil.

What time does the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 final match between Brazil and Mexico begin?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup final match between Brazil and Mexico will begin at 03:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019 final between Brazil and Mexico?

The match can be viewed on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. It can also be streamed on the Sony LIV app.