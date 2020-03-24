Football Football FIFA welcomes Tokyo Olympics postponement Earlier on Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a joint statement with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe postponing the Games until next year. PTI 24 March, 2020 21:47 IST FIFA said it will work with relevant stakeholders to address all key matters related to this rescheduling. - AP PTI 24 March, 2020 21:47 IST World football’s governing body, FIFA, on Tuesday welcomed the decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.“FIFA firmly believes that the health and well-being of all individuals involved in sporting activities should always be the highest priority, and as such we welcome today’s IOC decision,” a FIFA statement said.ALSO READ| Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 Citing the need to safeguard health, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a joint statement earlier Tuesday with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe postponing the Games until next year.“Further to the IOC’s decision, FIFA will work with relevant stakeholders to address all key matters related to this rescheduling,” the statement added. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos