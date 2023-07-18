MagazineBuy Print

The latest issue of Sportstar

FIFA WWC 2023: Putellas quits Spain training after 30 minutes, raising injury questions

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner has played only six matches as a substitute for Barcelona since April when she returned after a 10-month layoff with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 08:23 IST , Wellington - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO - Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas celebrates after scoring during the Women’s Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou.
FILE PHOTO - Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates after scoring during the Women's Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou. | Photo Credit: Joan Monfort/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas celebrates after scoring during the Women’s Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou. | Photo Credit: Joan Monfort/ AP

Spain star Alexia Putellas quit training on Monday, raising doubts she will be fit to play against Costa Rica in their opening match at the Women’s World Cup on Friday.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner has played only six matches as a substitute for Barcelona since April when she returned after a 10-month layoff with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

Putellas started in two of Spain’s World Cup warmup matches, against Panama and Denmark, but missed the match against Vietnam in New Zealand last week.

Read More: FIFA WWC 2023: Co-host Australia calls out World Cup pay disparity

She left Spain’s training run at Massey University near Palmerston North after only 30 minutes on Monday during which she took part in passing drills and seemed comfortable. A Spain team spokesperson said her early departure was planned.

Midfielder Irene Guerrero spoke to the media at the end of training and said she hoped Putellas would be fit to play Friday at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

“The most important thing is she feels OK,” Guerrero said. “We are happy to have her because she’s a key player on and off the pitch.

“She’s training really hard to reach the game with the best feeling. She’s a key player, as are all the other 22 players. We are all important. All the team is important.”

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Spain /

Alexia Putellas

The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

