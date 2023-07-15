MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Africa’s unity the key to success at World Cup, says Dlamini

Dlamini was a key player in the South Africa side, which lifted its first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title last year.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 23:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Dlamini said South Africa will need to be clinical and disciplined at the showpiece tournament,
Dlamini said South Africa will need to be clinical and disciplined at the showpiece tournament, | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Dlamini said South Africa will need to be clinical and disciplined at the showpiece tournament, | Photo Credit: AFP

South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says the team’s development and unity in recent years will give them a better Women’s World Cup than last time for the African Champion.

The 30-year-old was a key player in the South Africa side, which lifted its first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title last year.

She said that recent success and feeling of unity had increased the belief within the team that the results from their inaugural tournament four years ago, in which they lost all three matches, will not be repeated.

Also Read: Women’s World Cup: Ireland pins hopes on O’Sullivan recovery after abandoned friendly

“(That’s)the feel that we need to keep with going to the World Cup because if you have that unity and bond and nothing comes between you guys, nothing will distract you,” she said in an interview on the FIFA website.

“So we had that. That’s why we won the African Cup of Nations.”

She said South Africa will need to be clinical and disciplined at the showpiece tournament, adding: “Every chance that we create needs to be in the back of the net. We need to play more compact and not lose discipline on the field of play.”

South Africa starts its campaign against Sweden on July 23 before playing Argentina and Italy in Group G.

The ninth women’s World Cup is being hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa’s unity the key to success at World Cup, says Dlamini
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Final HIGHLIGHTS: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur to win her maiden Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
  3. “I made a bet with my coach, if I win a Grand Slam he’s going to get one tattoo also,” says Vondrousova
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Alcaraz in men’s final
    Team Sportstar
  5. List of records Vondrousova set by winning Wimbledon 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. South Africa’s unity the key to success at World Cup, says Dlamini
    Reuters
  2. Inter Milan, Chelsea or where? Future looks uncertain for Romelu Lukaku
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gautam Sarkar to be awarded Mohun Bagan Ratna; Vishal Kaith, Dimitri Petratos among other awardees
    PTI
  4. Women’s World Cup: Ireland pins hopes on O’Sullivan recovery after abandoned friendly
    Reuters
  5. Former Netherlands keeper Van der Sar moved to Dutch hospital
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa’s unity the key to success at World Cup, says Dlamini
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Final HIGHLIGHTS: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur to win her maiden Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
  3. “I made a bet with my coach, if I win a Grand Slam he’s going to get one tattoo also,” says Vondrousova
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Alcaraz in men’s final
    Team Sportstar
  5. List of records Vondrousova set by winning Wimbledon 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment