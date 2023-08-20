WATCH: Southgate has ‘no advice’ for Wiegman ahead of England vs Spain Women’s World Cup final

Gareth Southgate, coach of England’s men’s football team, said he had “no advice” for women’s counterpart Sarina Wiegman ahead of the Women’s World Cup final against Spain.

“You’re doing a brilliant job, so that’s the first thing, and of course there is no advice because you’ve done more than us already, and you know what is needed to win,” Southgate said in a nearly seven-minute star-studded video posted to the Lionesses’ social media account ahead of Sunday’s game.

The video featured multiple British celebrities wishing the team luck as England tries to win its first Women’s World Cup title, and first World Cup for the nation since the men’s team won in 1966.

“All that remains is to wish you the very best for the final, and we hope you can bring that trophy back. Good luck everybody,” Southgate said.

Other celebrities featured in the video included England men’s captain Harry Kane, former Spice Girls Gerri Halliwell and Emma Bunton, alternative rock singer Yungblud and former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand.

“This is a moment, man. This is history in the making,” Ferdinand said. “You girls are close. I have every faith in you, so please, make me cry. Make me cry.”