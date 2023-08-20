MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Southgate has ‘no advice’ for Wiegman ahead of England vs Spain Women’s World Cup final

The video featured multiple British celebrities wishing the team luck as England tries to win its first Women’s World Cup title, and first World Cup for the nation since the men’s team won in 1966.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 15:48 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: England manager Gareth Southgate.
FILE PHOTO: England manager Gareth Southgate. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England manager Gareth Southgate. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Gareth Southgate, coach of England’s men’s football team, said he had “no advice” for women’s counterpart Sarina Wiegman ahead of the Women’s World Cup final against Spain.

“You’re doing a brilliant job, so that’s the first thing, and of course there is no advice because you’ve done more than us already, and you know what is needed to win,” Southgate said in a nearly seven-minute star-studded video posted to the Lionesses’ social media account ahead of Sunday’s game.

The video featured multiple British celebrities wishing the team luck as England tries to win its first Women’s World Cup title, and first World Cup for the nation since the men’s team won in 1966.

“All that remains is to wish you the very best for the final, and we hope you can bring that trophy back. Good luck everybody,” Southgate said.

Other celebrities featured in the video included England men’s captain Harry Kane, former Spice Girls Gerri Halliwell and Emma Bunton, alternative rock singer Yungblud and former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand.

“This is a moment, man. This is history in the making,” Ferdinand said. “You girls are close. I have every faith in you, so please, make me cry. Make me cry.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

