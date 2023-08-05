FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany coach vows to fight on after shock exit

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said on Saturday she has no intention of quitting despite their shock early exit from the Women’s World Cup and denied reports of a rift with her squad.

A 1-1 draw against South Korea on Thursday meant Germany, one of the pre-tournament favourite, went out at the group stage for the first time in its history.

After the German men’s team also failed to reach the last 16 at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, its women’s team has endured the same fate.

“The easy thing is to run away when things get difficult in life,” Voss-Tecklenburg, who is under contract until 2025, told reporters north of Sydney.

“I’ve never run away when things got tough.”

Germany won the World Cup in 2003 and 2007 and started its bid for a third title with a 6-0 demolition of Morocco.

But a shock 2-1 defeat to eventual Group H winner Colombia and the draw with the Koreans saw it exit at the first hurdle.

“I still have the firm belief to take the next steps in German women’s football with everyone involved,” Voss-Tecklenburg, who has been in charge since 2019, said.

“I will stay tenacious and strong.”

She was given a vote of confidence by German FA president Bernd Neuendorf on Friday.

Voss-Tecklenburg denied a report in Germany’s top-selling newspaper Bild of a rift and communication problems with her squad.

“We talk to the players, we haven’t experienced that here during the tournament. I have full confidence in the honesty of the players,” she said.

Joti Chatzialexiou, sports director of the German FA, also dismissed speculation of a falling-out.

“Nothing like this was communicated to us,” he said.