MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

1565081105.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA WWC 2023: Netherlands aiming to dodge red-hot Sweden in last 16

The Dutch and the US are level on four points but the Americans sit top on goal difference before Andries Jonker’s team faces Vietnam on the final group match day.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 12:34 IST , DUNEDIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Netherlands’ head coach Andries Jonker during a press conference ahead of the Women’s World Cup Group E football match between Vietnam and Netherlands.
Netherlands’ head coach Andries Jonker during a press conference ahead of the Women’s World Cup Group E football match between Vietnam and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Netherlands’ head coach Andries Jonker during a press conference ahead of the Women’s World Cup Group E football match between Vietnam and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AP

The Netherlands has scored just twice at the Women’s World Cup so far but coach Andries Jonker said it will aim to pile on the goals against Vietnam on Tuesday to avoid red-hot Sweden in the last 16 by finishing as Group E winner.

The U.S. and Dutch are level on four points but the Americans sit top on goal difference before they play Portugal on Tuesday. The Group E runner-up could next face Sweden, which currently leads Group G after a 5-0 hammering of Italy.

The Netherlands finished runner-up at the 2019 World Cup, having beaten Sweden in the semi-inals before losing to the U.S.

CHECK | FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023 POINTS TABLE

“We are not afraid of anyone, but you also have to think: if you can avoid an opponent like Sweden, you have to do that,” Jonker told reporters on Monday. “You always have a preference for an opponent who, on paper, is less strong.

“We would prefer to play against the number two in that group than Sweden, but the first aim is always to win and get to the last 16.

“We are going full on the attack. One of our objectives is to play attractive football and inspire, but our primary objective is to win.”

Vietnam is already out of contention for the knockouts and while Portugal can still qualify with an unlikely win over the Americans, the U.S. and the Netherlands will be favourites to advance, with goal difference set to decide the top spot.

The Dutch only need a draw against Vietnam to advance, having beaten Portugal 1-0 and held the U.S. to a 1-1 draw. But Jonker warned against underestimating their opponents.

“(We have) a lot of respect for Vietnam, they are a good team,” he said. “We have seen against the United States and Portugal that it is really not that easy.

“We have never shown any arrogance and we won’t now either.”

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football /

Andries Jonker

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashwin: Getting big breaks with the off-break!
  2. FIFA WWC 2023: Netherlands aiming to dodge red-hot Sweden in last 16
    Reuters
  3. World Cup qualifiers: England, Germany ease to wins
    Praveen Sudevan
  4. Djokovic marches into Paris Masters third round
  5. Alastair Cook: A quiet accumulator
READ MORE STORIES

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA WWC 2023: Netherlands aiming to dodge red-hot Sweden in last 16
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Two-time champion Germany in unfamiliar territory after loss to Colombia
    AP
  3. Passionate Colombia fans set standard at Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup points table: Nigeria, Canada eye round of 16 spot in WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Colombia strikes late to upset Germany 2-1 in FIFA Women’s World Cup stunner
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashwin: Getting big breaks with the off-break!
  2. FIFA WWC 2023: Netherlands aiming to dodge red-hot Sweden in last 16
    Reuters
  3. World Cup qualifiers: England, Germany ease to wins
    Praveen Sudevan
  4. Djokovic marches into Paris Masters third round
  5. Alastair Cook: A quiet accumulator
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment