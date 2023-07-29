Women’s World Cup 2023: US must get into sync with high-stakes group stage match, says Sullivan

The United States must find its rhythm after falling out of sync in its 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, midfielder Andi Sullivan said, with everything on the line for its final match of the Women’s World Cup group stage on Tuesday.

The four-time champion faces a do-or-die meeting with debutantes Portugal in its last Group E game, where it must win or draw to avoid the humiliation of missing the knockout stage for the first time.

It is not the position the Americans hoped to be in as they pursue an unprecedented third consecutive title.

“(Portugal are) a strong team, going to be a tough game, we know what’s on the line,” Sullivan told reporters on Saturday. “We have shown a lot of pieces - it’s just a matter of stringing all those pieces together and being very in sync.”

A second-half goal from co-captain Lindsey Horan saved the U.S. team from a calamity as it scraped together a 1-1 draw against its 2019 final foes the Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington.

Despite a comfortable 3-0 opening win against Vietnam, the performance against the Netherlands showed the team has still not fully clicked, with some fans left confused as coach Vlatko Andonovski only made a single second-half substitution.

“We just weren’t in sync and that happens and we were able to adjust it and respond. Hopefully, we can do that earlier in the future,” said Sullivan.

Even an outright win against Portugal would not necessarily be enough to take the top of the table, as the Netherlands, which also has one win under its belt, faces Vietnam on Tuesday.

If the U.S. team and the 2017 European Champions both win next week, the winner of Group E could come down to goal difference.

“We’re going to need to play fast and score a lot of goals,” said Sullivan, who is competing in her first World Cup.

“We also just want that for ourselves, regardless of the game and situation because we know our first two performances have been solid but we know we have more to give.”