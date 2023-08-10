MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Netherlands turns to its Spanish spies ahead of quarterfinal clash

Jonker and his coaching staff have also been briefed about what to expect from defender Merel van Dongen, who plays for Atletico Madrid, while Stefanie van der Gragt and Lieke Martens both had spells with Barcelona.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 17:20 IST , Wellington - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Damaris Egurrola of Netherlands during the training session ahead of quarterfinals clash against Spain on Friday.
Damaris Egurrola of Netherlands during the training session ahead of quarterfinals clash against Spain on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Damaris Egurrola of Netherlands during the training session ahead of quarterfinals clash against Spain on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker says he “knows everything” about Spain ahead of its FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal on Friday, thanks in part to former Spanish international Damaris Egurrola.

Egurrola made one appearance for Spain in a friendly and was a regular in its youth teams, but the midfielder now plays for the Netherlands and is contention to start in Wellington.

Jonker and his coaching staff have also been briefed about what to expect from defender Merel van Dongen, who plays for Atletico Madrid, while Stefanie van der Gragt and Lieke Martens both had spells with Barcelona.

“We know everything about Spain. We have a small book about them,” Jonker said on Thursday.

“We spoke with our players, and of course Damaris, who knows a lot about Spain. Our scouting team did its job.

“I think they (Spain) won’t surprise us.”

The Netherlands reached the quarterfinal by beating South Africa 2-0 in the last 16, while Spain booked its place with a 5-1 thumping of Switzerland.

Read | Netherlands striker Beerensteyn glad ‘big-mouth’ US out of tournament

The Netherlands reached the final four years ago, losing 2-0 to the United States, but a fluid Spain team full of individual quality is a slight favourite in Wellington.

“We have all the respect for Spain, for what they have achieved in the past, for the way they play, the way they intend to play,” said Jonker, whose side is efficient rather than effervescent.

“But we are not afraid at all. We’ll play our own game and it’s up to Spain to solve that.”

Jonker said his team are coping with a tough travel itinerary having recently flown back and forth between co-hosts New Zealand and Australia.

If it reaches the semi-finals, it will be off to Auckland, against Japan or Sweden, with the final on August 20 in Sydney.

“It’s so many airports, so many pitches, so many flights,” he said.

“I think we are world champions at flying already,” he joked.

Spain coach Jorge Vilda singled out Netherlands attacker Martens, who played in the 2019 final and is at her third World Cup, as a key threat.

“She has played very well at this World Cup. We haven’t seen her play at this level for a long time,” Vilda said. “She’s a very potent player.”

Spain has never got this far at a Women’s World Cup. Defender Ivana Andres admitted feeling nervous, “but they are good nerves”.

“These are the games we really love to play, life or death games,” she said.

“We are going to leave everything out there. We want to make history and we’re going for it.”

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football /

Andries Jonker

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Shabnim Ismail takes hat-trick off last three balls of Birmingham’s innings to pull off thrilling win for Welsh Fire
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fred joins Fenerbahce from Manchester United - Reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ronaldo streets ahead of Instagram influencers in annual ranking
    Reuters
  4. Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: sources
    AP
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia faces wavering South Korea for a spot in the final; Pakistan plays China for pride
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Lauren James banned for two matches; to miss FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 quarterfinal against Colombia
    AP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Netherlands turns to its Spanish spies ahead of quarterfinal clash
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden brace for journey into unknown against Japan
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia to Hunt down France captain Renard
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Vilda says Spanish team is ‘united’ despite controversy ahead of tournament
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Shabnim Ismail takes hat-trick off last three balls of Birmingham’s innings to pull off thrilling win for Welsh Fire
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fred joins Fenerbahce from Manchester United - Reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ronaldo streets ahead of Instagram influencers in annual ranking
    Reuters
  4. Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: sources
    AP
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia faces wavering South Korea for a spot in the final; Pakistan plays China for pride
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment