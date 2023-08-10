MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden brace for journey into unknown against Japan

Undefeated Japan has been in fine form at the tournament, while Sweden scrapped its way past USA in penalties in the last 16.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 17:11 IST , AUCKLAND

Reuters
Sweden players during their round of 16 game against USA.
Sweden players during their round of 16 game against USA. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
infoIcon

Sweden players during their round of 16 game against USA. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Sweden has not faced a team like Japan at the Women’s World Cup and is wary of its passing game but is backing itself to beat the 2011 champion in Friday’s quarterfinal by starving it of possession.

Undefeated Japan has been in fine form at the tournament, scoring 11 goals in the group phase before eliminating 1995 champion Norway with a 3-1 win in the last 16.

Sweden was unbeaten in their group but had to grind through to the last eight with a tough win over the United States on penalties.

ALSO READ | Morocco invests in women’s football, reaps dividend at FIFA World Cup 2023

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said his team had no reference from its previous World Cup matches to deal with the versatile Japanese, who have changed tactics according to their opponents.

However, the Swedes believe they have the game-plan to shut them down.

“It’ll be a one-on-one situation that will decide this game,” he told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

“Of course, we need to try to stop their passing game.

“We’ve talked a lot about if you want to gain possession you can do that very high up the field. We’re going to have to do both.

“We’re going to have to be patient ... We’re going to have to work harder.

“We can win against them in a one-on-one situation but it’s going to take a few more passes.

“But when you do get in possession, you’re going to have to be very fast and take the opportunity and make use of our physique and our strength.”

The match is a repeat of the Olympic quarter-final which Sweden won 3-1 in Saitama to eliminate the Tokyo Games hosts.

Centre back Amanda Ilestedt, who won a silver medal with Sweden at the Olympics, said the Nadeshiko were now a different team.

“I think they’re a really good team. They’re good tactically and technically,” she said.

“I think they have developed their speed in front. They’re using the space a lot more than when we played them two years ago in the Olympics.

“That’s something we have to be prepared on tomorrow.”

