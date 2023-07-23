MagazineBuy Print



FIFA Women’s World Cup: Argentina seeks first World Cup win in opener against Italy

La Albiceleste had a tough go four years ago in France with a draw and two losses before elimination in a group including England, Japan and Scotland.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 22:43 IST , Auckland - 2 MINS READ


Argentina coach German Portanova during training ahead of the Group G FIFA Women's World Cup opener against Italy.
Argentina coach German Portanova during training ahead of the Group G FIFA Women's World Cup opener against Italy. | Photo Credit: DAVID ROWLAND/ REUTERS


Argentina coach German Portanova during training ahead of the Group G FIFA Women’s World Cup opener against Italy. | Photo Credit: DAVID ROWLAND/ REUTERS

Argentina holds the men’s World Cup trophy following the Lionel Messi-led run last December in Qatar, but the women’s team has never won a match in the global tournament.

The women are hoping that changes Monday night when Argentina meets Italy in a Group G match in Auckland.

La Albiceleste are making their fourth World Cup appearance, and they had a tough go four years ago in France with a draw and two losses before elimination. Argentina’s group included England, Japan and Scotland in 2019. Its group this time contains Italy, Sweden and South Africa.

READ MORE: FIFA WWC 2023: Marta enters her sixth Women’s World Cup seeking elusive trophy

Argentina came into the tournament winners of five of six matches this year.

“We will always try to achieve, and to see our dreams come true,” Argentina coach German Portanova said. “Once you win one match, why not achieve more? We have for years tried to improve our operation and our game. It’s because women’s football is nurtured by results. So a good result here would be another step forward for women’s football.”

Aldana Cometti, a defender who plays for Madrid, said she’s grateful the Argentine federation has been devoting more resources to developing the women’s game.

“There have been many, many changes. For example, the medical team told us that when we went to France in the past World Cup, we had only two people in our medical team. Today there are six. This is an enormous achievement for all of us, to have all this support,” Cometti said through a translator.

Italy has had more success at the World Cup, advancing to the quarterfinals in 2019 after a 2-0 round of 16 victory over China. The Italians were stopped by the Netherlands, which went on to lose to the U.S. team in the final. That result gave the U.S. women’s team back-to-back titles.

Portanova had a message for fans back in Argentina, where the game is set to start at 3 a.m. local time on Monday.

“Please trust us, put your confidence in us. We are going to do our best, our very best on the field. We’ll sacrifice and make an effort for every ball, every kick,” he said. “Our heart will be in it.”

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football /

Argentina /

Italy

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

