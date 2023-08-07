MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s World Cup 2023: France keeps calm amid turmoil, elimination of top teams continues

France takes on Morocco in the Round of 16 clash and the winner of Tuesday’s knockout game will face either Australia or Denmark in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Brisbane.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 11:40 IST , ADELAIDE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
France’s coach Herve Renard gestures on the touchline during his side’s Women’s World Cup 2023 Group F match against Brazil.
France’s coach Herve Renard gestures on the touchline during his side’s Women’s World Cup 2023 Group F match against Brazil. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

France’s coach Herve Renard gestures on the touchline during his side’s Women’s World Cup 2023 Group F match against Brazil. | Photo Credit: AFP

France coach Herve Renard has fond memories of managing Morocco’s men’s soccer team, but when his Les Bleues meet the North African nation in the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup the only thing on his mind will be winning.

“In terms of Morocco, we had prepared for this to happen,” Renard told reporters on Monday, on the eve of their game at Hindmarsh Stadium.

“I have amazing memories from when I was in Morocco. I have amazing friends. But now we need to focus on football. Even when we have a friendly match, you still need to win the game so we are here to qualify (for the quarter-finals).”

The winner of Tuesday’s knockout game will face either Australia or Denmark in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Brisbane.

Sweden eliminates defending WWC champion USA in penalties to enter FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals

Renard, a longtime French player who famously once worked as a cleaner to fund his budding managerial career, also coached at the men’s tournament in Qatar in 2022. He was only hired by France in late March after Corinne Diacre was sacked in the wake of a player revolt.

France was fourth in 2011 and was eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2015 and 2019, but is among the favourites this year after going undefeated to top Group F, capped with a dramatic 6-3 win over a feisty Panama side.

The fifth-ranked squad has watched as top 10 teams United States, Germany, Brazil and Canada have all been unceremoniously dumped from an expanded 32-nation World Cup that is enjoying more parity than ever.

Aston Villa midfielder Kenza Dali said France feels confident amid the turmoil.

“We have a good group dynamic, so this is very important when we are competing,” the 32-year-old said.

“It’s important to play each game as if it was your last game. But make sure that this is not your last game. So yes, different things are happening during this World Cup, but we need to focus on ourselves and not think that the way things have happened for us have been easier than it was for others.”

Renard has question marks in his squad in captain Wendie Renard, who was rested against Panama with a minor calf injury, and Maelle Lakrar, who suffered an injury when she slipped Renard said.

“We have to let them decide how they feel,” said the coach. “We had a good result facing Panama and some had more time to be in the game and to be on the field, others had time to rest, but overall everyone is ready for this important game.”

Related Topics

Herve Renard /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Wendie Renard

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: France keeps calm amid turmoil, elimination of top teams continues
    Reuters
  2. Rohit bhai has always been my inspiration: Varma
    PTI
  3. Jamaica, Colombia to battle on pitch after partying at nightclub
    Reuters
  4. Bhagat-Kadam pair wins gold in Four-Nation Para-badminton meet in England
    PTI
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Selvam Karthi dons ‘sentimental’ headband, scores with parents in attendance
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: France keeps calm amid turmoil, elimination of top teams continues
    Reuters
  2. Jamaica, Colombia to battle on pitch after partying at nightclub
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden keeper Musovic ‘in the zone’ in Japan message
    AFP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Guzman to join Colombia’s youth push
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: USWNT’s Julie Ertz hints at retirement from international play
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: France keeps calm amid turmoil, elimination of top teams continues
    Reuters
  2. Rohit bhai has always been my inspiration: Varma
    PTI
  3. Jamaica, Colombia to battle on pitch after partying at nightclub
    Reuters
  4. Bhagat-Kadam pair wins gold in Four-Nation Para-badminton meet in England
    PTI
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Selvam Karthi dons ‘sentimental’ headband, scores with parents in attendance
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment