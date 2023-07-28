MagazineBuy Print

Women’s World Cup 2023: Walsh injury blow for England during Denmark clash

The 26-year-old holding midfielder, who was an integral part of the England team that won the Euros last year, crumpled to the turf without contact in the 38th minute and immediately called for medical assistance.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 16:06 IST , SYDNEY

Reuters
Keira Walsh walks with crutches after the midfielder was stretchered off the field following an injury during England’s Group D match against Denmark. 
Keira Walsh walks with crutches after the midfielder was stretchered off the field following an injury during England's Group D match against Denmark.
infoIcon

Keira Walsh walks with crutches after the midfielder was stretchered off the field following an injury during England’s Group D match against Denmark.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England’s hopes of winning the Women’s World Cup suffered a blow on Friday when Keira Walsh was taken off the pitch on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious knee injury during the Group D match against Denmark.

The 26-year-old holding midfielder, who was an integral part of the England team that won the Euros last year, crumpled to the turf at Sydney Football Stadium without contact in the 38th minute and immediately called for medical assistance.

Women’s World Cup 2023: TUC requests employers to be flexible with employees wanting to cheer on England

Walsh moved from Manchester City to Catalan giants Barcelona last year for a world record fee reported to be in the region of $470,000. She won a Liga F and Champions League double in her first season in Spain.

England, who beat Haiti 1-0 in their tournament opener, were leading Denmark 1-0 when Walsh departed the contest courtesy of Lauren James’s sixth minute goal.

Kiera Walsh /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

