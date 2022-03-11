FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw to be held on April 1

The final draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held at the host nation of Qatar on April 1. The ceremony will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

The 32-nation tournament is being held in Asia for only the second time since 2022, when it was jointly-hosted by South Korea and Japan. The Qatar World Cup, which will kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 21, is the most compact version of the FIFA World Cup in modern history. All eight stadiums are within an hour of central Doha – meaning fans, players and officials will always be in the thick of the action during the 28-day tournament.

Fifteen countries, including the likes of defending champion France and former champions Brazil, Germany and Spain have sealed their spot in the quadrennial event. The qualification rounds for the remaining 17 spots will get underway on March 17.