FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Pulisic returns to US squad, but Dest misses out with injury

Christian Pulisic is back on the roster for the United States' World Cup qualifier against Mexico next week after recovering from a sprained ankle, and defender Sergino Dest will miss the match because of a back injury.

Joe Scally, an 18-year-old defender who has become a starter for Borussia Mönchengladbach this season, was the lone first-time call-up on the 25-man roster for qualifiers against Mexico on November 12 at Cincinnati and at Jamaica four days later.

Antwerp Defender Sam Vines returns to the team for the first time since the CONCACAF Gold Cup after returning from a broken collarbone, and Boavista defender Reggie Cannon also is back for the first time since the Gold Cup. Forward Jesús Ferreira is back for the first time since a January exhibition.

Defenders George Bello and Shaq Moore were dropped, along with midfielder Luca de La Torre and forward Matthew Hoppe.

Defenders John Brooks and Tim Ream were not selected. Midfielder Gio Reyna remains sidelined by a hamstring injury sustained Sept. 2 at El Salvador, and forward Gysasi Zardes is out with a knee injury.