The 2018 World Cup runner up has lost just once in its qualifying games to the tournament and will make its sixth appearance in just seven editions (since its debut in 1998).

Croatia’s second place finish in 2018 and third place finish in 1998 are the only two occasions in which it has reached the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup.

The tricky part for Croats would be the fact that it has not played any of the countries in its group, previously in the World Cup.

Luka Modric, the Golden Ball winner in the previous edition of the tournament, will be the lynchpin in midfield alongside Chelsea’s Matteo Kovacic.

Croatia has scored in all of its last 11 FIFA World Cup matches. Since a 0-0 draw against Japan in the 2006 group stage, it has scored 22 goals in the 11 games.

Manager: Zlatko Dalic

Croatia's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 23 11 4 8 35 26

When is Croatia playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 24 - Morocco vs Croatia - 3:30 PM - Al Bayt Stadium

November 24 - Morocco vs Croatia - 3:30 PM - Al Bayt Stadium ⦿ November 27 - Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM - Khalifa International Stadium

November 27 - Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM - Khalifa International Stadium ⦿ December 1 - Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 PM - Al Rayyan Stadium