FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Japan's tally of six goals in Russia 2018 is its highest ever total in a single World Cup tournament and is grouped with Spain and Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

01 October, 2022 12:15 IST
Japan has a good mixture of veterans and youngsters and Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo will have the opportunity to create attacking chances in the final third.

Japan has a good mixture of veterans and youngsters and Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo will have the opportunity to create attacking chances in the final third. | Photo Credit: AP

Japan made it to the round of 16 in the last world cup and nearly caused an upset by pushing Belgium to the brink before losing out to a last minute Nacer Chadli goal.

Japan's tally of six goals in Russia 2018 is its highest ever total in a single World Cup tournament. This time, it's grouped with Spain and Germany, two sides it has never met in the World Cup before.

Japan has a good mixture of veterans and youngsters. Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo and Monaco’s Takumi Minamino will have the task of creating chances in the midfield, with Yuya Osako leading the attack.

Osako, 31, has honed his attacking skills playing alongside 2010 World Cup Winner Andres Iniesta in the J-league.

Only two sides from Asia have reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup — Korea DPR (1966) and Korea Republic (2002).

Manager: Hajime Moriyasu

Japan's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
2155112021

When is Japan playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 23 - Germany vs Japan - 6:30 PM - Khalifa International Stadium
  • ⦿ November 27 - Japan vs Costa Rica - 3:30 PM - Al Rayyan Stadium
  • ⦿ December 2 - Japan vs Spain - 12:30 AM - Khalifa International Stadium
Where can I watch Japan’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Japan’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

