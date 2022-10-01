Japan made it to the round of 16 in the last world cup and nearly caused an upset by pushing Belgium to the brink before losing out to a last minute Nacer Chadli goal.

Japan's tally of six goals in Russia 2018 is its highest ever total in a single World Cup tournament. This time, it's grouped with Spain and Germany, two sides it has never met in the World Cup before.

🇯🇵🇸🇦 Japan & Saudi Arabia are going to Qatar! #WCQ | #WorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 24, 2022

Japan has a good mixture of veterans and youngsters. Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo and Monaco’s Takumi Minamino will have the task of creating chances in the midfield, with Yuya Osako leading the attack.

Osako, 31, has honed his attacking skills playing alongside 2010 World Cup Winner Andres Iniesta in the J-league.

Only two sides from Asia have reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup — Korea DPR (1966) and Korea Republic (2002).

Manager: Hajime Moriyasu

Japan's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 21 5 5 11 20 21

When is Japan playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 23 - Germany vs Japan - 6:30 PM - Khalifa International Stadium

⦿ November 27 - Japan vs Costa Rica - 3:30 PM - Al Rayyan Stadium

⦿ December 2 - Japan vs Spain - 12:30 AM - Khalifa International Stadium