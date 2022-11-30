Argentina head it into its final Group C game, against Poland, with its requirements to qualify for Round of 16 clear.

Argentina can be absolutely sure of qualification with a win, which could also secure a top spot in the group, a crucial factor for a longer run in the tournament.

But the situation gets complex if Poland and Argentina settle for a draw.

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Poins 1 Poland 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 4 2 Argentina 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 3 Saudi Arabia 2 1 1 1 2 3 -1 3 4 Mexico 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1

CAN ARGENTINA QUALIFY FOR KNOCKOUTS WITH A DRAW?

If the Argentina’s last game ends in a draw, Poland will assure itself a spot in the Round of 16.

That would leave Argentina relying on the result of the game between Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Potential scenarios, from Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, which will enable Argentina to qualify with a draw against Poland:

⦿ Saudi Arabia vs Mexico ends as a draw

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico ends as a draw ⦿ Mexico beats Saudi Arabia by a margin of 1 goal.

Mexico beats Saudi Arabia by a margin of 1 goal. ⦿ Mexico beats Saudi Arabia by a margin of 2 goals.

Mexico beats Saudi Arabia by a margin of 2 goals. ⦿ Mexico beats Saudi Arabia by a margin of three goals, but Argentina scores in its draw, keeping its ‘goals for’ tally above Mexico.

Mexico beats Saudi Arabia by a margin of three goals, but Argentina scores in its draw, keeping its ‘goals for’ tally above Mexico. ⦿ Mexico beats Saudi Arabia by a score, which puts the goal difference and the ‘goals for’ tally the same for Argentina and Mexico. This is because Argentina had beaten Mexico earlier, putting it ahead on head-to-head.

Potential scenarios, from Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, which will prevent Argentina from qualifying with a draw against Poland:

⦿ Saudi Arabia beats Mexico, by any margin.

Saudi Arabia beats Mexico, by any margin. ⦿ Saudi Arabia and Mexico settled for a draw.

Saudi Arabia and Mexico settled for a draw. ⦿ Mexico beats Saudi Arabia by a margin of four goals or more.

One thing for certain is that, Argentina will get knocked out if it loses against Poland.

Get all the results for the FIFA World Cup 2022 here:Full list of all matches, scores, results, goalscorers