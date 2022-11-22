News

FIFA World Cup: Lukaku to miss Belgium’s opener against Canada; Hazard to start

The Belgium forward hasn’t appeared in a match since October 29 because of a left thigh injury.

22 November, 2022 22:23 IST
Lukaku will miss Belgium’s opener against Canada at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Wednesday.

Lukaku will miss Belgium's opener against Canada at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Wednesday.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss his nation’s World Cup opener against Canada on Wednesday night and also could be sidelined for the second match against Morocco.

Lukaku, 29, hasn’t appeared in a match since October 29 because of a left thigh injury and hasn’t played 90 minutes since Inter Milan’s Serie A opener against Lecce on August 13.

“We’re very happy the way that he is progressing. He had a very good session yesterday, not with a group, but is progressing in a steady way,” Belgium coach Roberto Martínez said Tuesday. “We haven’t got a timeline.

“I wouldn’t be able to tell if he’s going to be the second game or the third game,” he said. “If I follow the medical advice, at this point it would be the third game. If I follow how the player feels, probably we’ve got a chance for the second game.”

Captain Eden Hazard will start despite seeing diminished playing time at Real Madrid this season. The 31-year-old has made just two starts — in La Liga on Sept. 11 and in the Champions League on Oct. 11.

“It’s been a tough situation in terms of the playing minutes,” Martínez said. “We are a better team when Eden Hazard is in our dressing room, that’s for sure.”

