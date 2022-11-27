News

Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium in FIFA World Cup

Dozens of rioters set steps on fire and pelted cars with bricks. Police moved in after one person suffered facial injuries, said Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere.

BRUSSELS 27 November, 2022 22:49 IST
Riot police are at work to clear the street during clashes with supporters on the sideline of the live broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Belgium and Morocco in Brussels on Sunday.

Riot police are at work to clear the street during clashes with supporters on the sideline of the live broadcast of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Belgium and Morocco in Brussels on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Police had to seal off parts of the centre of Brussels, deploy water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds following violence during and after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close urged football fans to stay away from the city center and said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets. Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders.

Morocco’s victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian cities.

It was not immediately clear how many people were detained during the disturbances. 

