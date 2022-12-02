Cameroon vs Brazil LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup: Head to head, form, predicted 11

PREVIEW

Brazil coach Tite is expected to rotate his World Cup squad for their final Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, with a view to keeping some players fresh for a likely last-16 match on Monday if they finish top of their group.

With their ticket already booked for the knockout stages after two wins, Brazil can rest players and wait for the return of others including Neymar, Alex Sandro and Danilo from injury.

Juventus left back Alex Sandro suffered a hip injury in Brazil’s 1-0 win over Switzerland, while Paris St-Germain forward Neymar and Juventus right back Danilo picked up ankle injuries in the opening 2-0 win over Serbia. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has given no specific timetable for their return.

Several Brazil players were also ill on Sunday, including midfielder Lucas Paqueta who missed Saturday’s training session and was used as a substitute in the game against Switzerland.

According to Brazilian television station Globo, Tite has already told the squad that he plans to give some players their first start at a World Cup match when they meet the African side.

Cameroon still have a chance of qualifying.

But Brazil are World Cup favourites for a reason, and have a bench packed with players like Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, Manchester United winger Antony, Arsenal’s attacking duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, Newcastle United Bruno Guimaraes and Liverpool’s Fabinho.

Cameroon will face Brazil without their goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been dropped from the country’s squad for disciplinary reasons.

Brazil will top their group if they draw or win. If they lose and Switzerland win against Serbia, top spot will be decided by goal difference.

The Swiss are second on three points, two ahead of Serbia and Cameroon who have one point apiece. Both need to win to have any chance of progressing in second place, which would be decided by goal difference.

-Reuters

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 6 | Cameroon: 1 | Brazil: 5 | Draw: 0

WORLD CUP FORM

Brazil

Won 2-0 vs Serbia

Won 1-0 vs Switzerland

Cameroon

Lost 1-0 vs Switzerland

Drew 3-3 vs Serbia

PREDICTED XI

Cameroon: Epassy; Fai, Castelletto, Nkoulou, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Kunde; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi

Brazil: Ederson; Alves, Marquinhos, Silva, Telles; Casemiro, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Antony, Jesus, Rodrygo

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the Cameroon vs Brazil World Cup match kick-off?

The Cameroon vs Brazil match will kick-off at the Lusail Stadium.

When will the Cameroon vs Brazil World Cup match kick-off?

The Cameroon vs Brazil match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on December 3, 2022.

Where can you watch the Cameroon vs Brazil match in India?

The Cameroon vs Brazil World Cup match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Cameroon vs Brazil match outside India?

The following list shows where you can watch the Cameroon vs Brazil match outside India:

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.