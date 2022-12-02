Cameroon vs Brazil LIVE score, FIFA World Cup: BRA makes 9 changes in last group game - Qatar 2022 updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Cameroon vs Brazil Group G game at the Lusail Stadium.

00:27 - The handshakes are done and we move for the coin toss. USA’s Ismail Elfath will take charge of the game. Alejandro Hernandez will assist him with VAR.

00:25 - The players walk out and the anthems are underway. Cameroon first, followed by Brazil. Neymar in attendance for the game today.

00:20 - Cameroon’s World Cup results in Qatar:

Lost 1-0 vs Switzerland

Drew 3-3 vs Serbia

00:20 - Brazil’s World Cup results in Qatar:

Won 2-0 vs Serbia

Won 1-0 vs Switzerland

00:10 - History favours Brazil

Brazil have won all seven of their games against African teams at World Cups.

00:04 - Brazil’s opponent in the Round of 16

If the Samba Boys are able to seal a win tonight, they’ll face South Korea in the last 16. If they lose, it’ll be a test against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

23:50 - Cameroon vs Brazil Head to Head Record

Played: 6 | Cameroon: 1 | Brazil: 5 | Draw: 0

23:35 - Group G qualification scenarios

With Brazil already through to the last 16, the second spot from the group is open to all three teams - Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia. Here is how the scenarios are.

23:30 - Here is how Group G stands before the game:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6 2 Switzerland 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 4 Serbia 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1

23:25 - Dani Alves - The ageless warrior

Alves starts for Brazil tonight, and at 39 years and 210 days old, becomes the oldest outfield player to captain and play for the South Americans at the World Cup. He overtakes teammate Thiago Silva.

23:20 - The lineups for the game!

Cameroon: Devis Epassy, Christopher Wooh, Collins Fai, Enzo Ebosse, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar (C), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu

Brazil: Ederson, Dani Alves (C), Eder Militao, Bremer, Alex Telles, Fabinho, Fred, Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Antony

Preview

Brazil coach Tite is expected to rotate his World Cup squad for their final Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, with a view to keeping some players fresh for a likely last-16 match on Monday if they finish top of their group.

With their ticket already booked for the knockout stages after two wins, Brazil can rest players and wait for the return of others including Neymar, Alex Sandro and Danilo from injury.

Cameroon still have a chance of qualifying.

Brazil will top their group if they draw or win. If they lose and Switzerland win against Serbia, top spot will be decided by goal difference.

The Swiss are second on three points, two ahead of Serbia and Cameroon who have one point apiece. Both need to win to have any chance of progressing in second place, which would be decided by goal difference.

When and Where to Watch

Where will the Cameroon vs Brazil World Cup match kick-off?

The Cameroon vs Brazil match will kick-off at the Lusail Stadium.

When will the Cameroon vs Brazil World Cup match kick-off?

The Cameroon vs Brazil match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on December 3, 2022.

Where can you watch the Cameroon vs Brazil match in India?

The Cameroon vs Brazil World Cup match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Cameroon vs Brazil match outside India?

The following list shows where you can watch the Cameroon vs Brazil match outside India:

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.