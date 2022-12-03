News

Aboubakar gets red card after scoring for Cameroon against Brazil in the FIFA World Cup

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar was sent off for celebrating after scoring its opening goal against Brazil in the final Group G match of the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

03 December, 2022 02:26 IST
Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon scores the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil at Lusail Stadium.

Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon scores the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil at Lusail Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 30-year-old scored with a brilliant header from a Jerome Mbekeli cross, putting the Indomitable Lions ahead, two minutes into second half injury time. He became only the third African player to score against Brazil in the FIFA World Cup , after Didier Drogba in 2010 and Joel Matip in 2014.

This was his second goal in the tournament, with the first coming against Serbia in the second match, when Cameroon started a comeback after the hour mark at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

However, the forward, who was on a yellow card already, decided to celebrate by taking off his shirt, which, by rules, is penalised by a yellow card.

Aboubakar, as a result, was shown the second yellow of the match, as he left the pitch after a smile and a hand shake with the referee. He became the first player to score and be sent off in a World Cup match since Zinedine Zidane vs Italy in the 2006 final.

The goal proved to be the winner as Cameroon became the first African country to beat the five-time World Champion in the FIFA World Cup. Brazil, on the other hand, lost a World Cup group stage match for the first time since the 2-1 defeat against Norway in 1998.

Despite the goal, Cameroon failed to secure qualification as Switzerland beat Serbia in the other Group G match, to see Brazil and the Swiss progress into the final 16.

