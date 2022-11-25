News

‘Painful’ for Cameroonians to see Embolo score against his nation of birth

Embolo did not celebrate after his goal and the reason behind his muted celebrations is because he is a Cameroon national by birth

25 November, 2022 18:18 IST
Breel Embolo scored in the 48th minute to give Switzerland a 1-0 lead against Cameroon in its Group H clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Al Janoub stadium.

Embolo did not celebrate after his goal and the reason behind his muted celebrations is because he is a Cameroon national by birth. After his parents separated when he was five, he moved to France with his mother and eventually shifted to Switzerland the following year.

Embolo, in 2014, became a naturalised Swiss national and made his professional debut for Swiss Super League club FC Basel that year.

Why didn't Embolo celebrate after scoring against Cameroon for Switerland at FIFA World Cup?

