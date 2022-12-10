News

FIFA charges Argentina for disorders at World Cup quarterfinal against Netherlands

Lionel Messi was among a World Cup record 17 players or coaching staff members who were shown yellow cards during or after the game.

DOHA 10 December, 2022 20:12 IST
Players of Argentina and Netherlands clash during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final at Lusail Stadium on Friday.

Players of Argentina and Netherlands clash during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final at Lusail Stadium on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands.

The football governing body cited “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina football federation.

Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field as the game turned confrontational in the later stages as the Dutch scored two late goals to force extra time. There were more heated exchanges on the field after Argentina won the penalty shootout following the 2-2 draw.

Team misconduct charges are routine for collecting five yellow cards in a game and disciplinary cases were opened against both Argentina and the Netherlands, FIFA said.

Both federations could get the same 15,000 Swiss francs fine ($16,000) that FIFA’s disciplinary panel imposed twice on Saudi Arabia at this World Cup for team misconduct.

Argentina will likely get a heavier fine for the separate disorder charge.

FIFA gave no timetable for verdicts, which have typically not been published before a team’s next game at this World Cup.

Argentina faces Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

