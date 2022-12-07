FIFA World Cup, Group F: Toothless Belgium shown the door

While World Cup 2022 has presented some of the most unexpected upsets, World No. 2 Belgium’s early exit is, arguably, the biggest shock.

The Red Devils — still having most members of its ‘Golden Generation’, such as Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois — looked toothless, with their shot conversion rate of just 2.9 percent — the worst for any team to have scored a goal at the tournament.

Roberto Martinez’s side — which had finished third in the last edition of the tournament — was shown the door after the group stage, with a win, a draw and a disappointing loss to Morocco.

Martinez, himself, resigned within hours of the exit. But the peril of one Golden Generation saw the rise of another from a different country — one that became the first African side to top its group since 1998 (Nigeria) — Morocco.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF THE FIFA WORLD CUP

The Atlas Lions — after a dull draw in their opening match against Croatia — roared in style, scoring four goals and making it to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986 and for the second time ever.

Croatia, the runner up in 2018, had to toil hard to earn a spot in the knockouts. Starting its campaign with a goalless draw against Morocco, it conceded a goal within 68 seconds against Canada. But a brace from Andrej Kramaric and a goal each, from Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer saw it earn a commanding win over Canada.

In its final match, Belgium’s missed chances and shots off the woodwork became Croatia’s boon as it huffed and puffed its way into the pre-quartefinals.

Canada, returning to the World Cup after 36 years, did score unlike its previous appearance but was one of the earliest teams to be eliminated, following its loss to Croatia.

Best Goal — Alphonso Davies vs Croatia

Some goals win you matches, while some make you immortal. Alphonso Davies’ hit for Canada, against Croatia in its second group stage match was the latter.

Davies is currently one of the best youngsters in world football, shining with Bayern Munich, and was one of Canada’s most important attacking options when it returned to the FIFA World Cup after over a three decade hiatus. Though he missed a penalty in Canada’s first match, against Belgium, he scored in the second, putting the Maple Leafs ahead within 68 seconds.

It was the fastest goal in this edition of the World Cup so far and Canada’s first-ever in a FIFA World Cup.

Tajon Buchanan made a run along the right flank and delivered a pinpoint cross for the Bayern winger, who scored with a towering header, to the jubilation of the Canada camp and fans at the stadium.

In the 1986 World Cup, Canada’s previous appearance in the tournament, it had ended its campaign at the bottom of the table with no goals to its name. Davies ended the drought with his and his country’s first goal, at the Khalifa International Stadium, in Qatar.

Lightning speed: Alphonso Davies of Canada nets the fastest goal of the group stage — in 68 seconds — against Croatia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Best Player — Hakim Ziyech

In a group that had Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modric, a Chelsea man — Hakim Ziyech — stole the spotlight.

The 29-year-old’s national team career may have seemed finished under coach Vahid Halilhodzic, but after the current coach Walid Regragui took over, Ziyech has found his form, at the biggest stage of international football.

ALSO READ - Who is Dominik Livakovic, goalkeeper who starred in FIFA World Cup?

Ziyech has remained a constant threat along the right flank and was the architect of Morocco’s attack. Against Croatia, he was involved in five shot-ending sequences from open play — at least two more than any other player. In the next game, he assisted Morocco’s second goal and got his name on the scoresheet in the third game, against Canada.

His fourth-minute goal was Morocco’s fastest-ever in the World Cup, breaking the previous record set by Khalid Boutaib (14’), against Spain in Russia four years ago. He also became the third Moroccan player to score and provide an assist in a single FIFA World Cup edition after Mustapha Hadji and Abdeljalil Hadda in 1998.

Best Match — Croatia 0-0 Belgium

If a match is to be judged solely by the scoreline, then this one would never make the list.

In the other match, after Morocco’s early goal against Canada, the Atlas Lions sat on top of the group. Here, one goal from Belgium could have changed the standings, putting it on second and eliminating Croatia (given the score remained 1-0 till full time).

But ‘could’ never materialised to ‘did’. Belgium’s all-time highest goal-scorer Romelu Lukaku did have a chance to score, not once but thrice.

The 29-year-old messed all the three — including a tap-in, and one shot hitting the woodwork in the 60th minute — keeping Croatia on its toes till the last minute of second half injury time.

Croatia, too, had its chances of taking the lead — a penalty in the 15th minute was denied after a VAR and on-screen monitor check. But in the end it was the happier side, settling for the draw and advancing to the Round of 16.