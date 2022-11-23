News

France defender Lucas Hernandez ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2022

Hernandez suffered a knee injury and limped out of the pitch just after Australia scored a goal in the ninth minute of the match.

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 08:14 IST
France defender Lucas Hernandez limps out of the pitch in dejection after an injury during the FIFA World Cup2022 Group D match against Australia at Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar, on November 22, 2022.

France defender Lucas Hernandez limps out of the pitch in dejection after an injury during the FIFA World Cup2022 Group D match against Australia at Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar, on November 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

France defender Lucas Hernandez has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after he suffered a knee injury during the defending champion’s 4-1 win over Australia on Tuesday night.

Match Highlights: France vs Australia

Hernandez limped out of the pitch just after Australia scored a goal in the ninth minute of the match. He was substituted by his brother Theo Hernandez.

France footballers checking on Lucas Hernandez as the defender writhing in pain during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, on Nove 22, 2022.

France footballers checking on Lucas Hernandez as the defender writhing in pain during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, on Nove 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Lucas’ injury is the latest blow to France’s title defence in Qatar 2022. Coach Didier Deschamps lost his star forward Karim Benzema, Ballon d’Or winner, even before the tournament started after he picked up a thigh injury last week.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup points table: France tops group D, Argentina at the bottom of Group C

Deschamps is also missing Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Presnel Kimpembe, who were instrumental to France’s World Cup win in Russia in 2018.

