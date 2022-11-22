FIFA World Cup points table: Where does Argentina stand after Mexico vs Poland draw?

Six teams have been in action, so far on day 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and this edition of the tournament saw its first major upset. Argentina, the Copa America winner of 2021 was beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in the first match of the day.
Following a draw between Mexico and Poland, Argentina, shockingly, finds itself at the bottom of the table, with Messi’s side the only team without a point in its group.
Here is how the points table looks on Matchday 3, after the end of the third match, which saw poland
Group A standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Senegal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Group B standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|3
|2
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0
Group C standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
Group D standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group E standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group F standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Croatia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Morocco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group G standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Serbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group H standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Uruguay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0