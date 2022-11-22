FIFA World Cup points table: Where does Argentina stand after Mexico vs Poland draw?

Six teams have been in action, so far on day 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and this edition of the tournament saw its first major upset. Argentina, the Copa America winner of 2021 was beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in the first match of the day.

Following a draw between Mexico and Poland, Argentina, shockingly, finds itself at the bottom of the table, with Messi’s side the only team without a point in its group.

Here is how the points table looks on Matchday 3, after the end of the third match, which saw poland

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 2 Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 3 Senegal 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 4 Qatar 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 England 1 1 0 0 6 2 4 3 2 Wales 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 USA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Iran 1 0 0 1 2 6 -4 0

Group C standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Poland 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Mexico 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 4 Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Group D standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 Denmark 1 0 1 0 2 0 2 3 3 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H standings: