FIFA World Cup points table: Where does Argentina stand after Mexico vs Poland draw?

FIFA World Cup 2022: On Matchday 3, here is how the points table looks with Argentina at the bottom of the group, following a loss to Saudi Arabia.

Team Sportstar
22 November, 2022 23:26 IST
Lionel Messi scored for Argentina, but a loss to Saudi Arabia eventually has left his side struggling in Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Lionel Messi scored for Argentina, but a loss to Saudi Arabia eventually has left his side struggling in Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Six teams have been in action, so far on day 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and this edition of the tournament saw its first major upset. Argentina, the Copa America winner of 2021 was beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in the first match of the day.

Following a draw between Mexico and Poland, Argentina, shockingly, finds itself at the bottom of the table, with Messi’s side the only team without a point in its group.

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands11002023
2Ecuador11002023
3Senegal100102-20
4Qatar100102-20

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England11006243
2Wales10101101
3USA10101101
4Iran100126-40

Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Poland10100001
3Mexico10110001
4Argentina100112-10

Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Tunisia10100001
2Denmark10102023
3Australia00000000
4France00000000

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Costa Rica00000000
2Germany00000000
3Japan00000000
4Spain00000000

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Belgium00000000
2Canada00000000
3Croatia00000000
4Morocco00000000

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil00000000
2Cameroon00000000
3Serbia00000000
4Switzerland00000000

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Ghana00000000
2Portugal00000000
3South Korea00000000
4Uruguay00000000

