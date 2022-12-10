News

FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the referee for Morocco vs Portugal quarterfinal clash?

November, Tello came under the spotlight when he booked 10 players, including two send-offs, during a match between Boca Juniors and Racing Club.

Team Sportstar
10 December, 2022 13:07 IST
10 December, 2022 13:07 IST
FILE PHOTO: Referee Facundo Tello reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 02, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Referee Facundo Tello reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 02, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

November, Tello came under the spotlight when he booked 10 players, including two send-offs, during a match between Boca Juniors and Racing Club.

Portugal, fresh from a resounding 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the pre-quarterfinals, will face African side Morocco, the team which sent Spain packing from the FIFA World Cup 2022, on Saturday at the Al Thumama Stadium. The game will kick off at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Fernando Santos’ Portugal beat Uruguay and Ghana before losing its final Group G game against South Korea. In the round of 16 clash, it produced its best performance in the World Cup so far, hammering Switzerland 6-1. Goncalo Ramos, playing his first full match in place of Cristiano Ronaldo, scored a hat-trick. This impressive win saw Portugal through to the quarterfinal.

Also Read | Morocco vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal: Head-to-head record, previous WC games

Morocco, only the fourth African side to secure a quarterfinal spot, has been impressive in the Qatar World Cup. Walid Regragui’s boys topped Group F ahead of last edition’s runner-up Croatia as they beat Belgium and Canada. In the round of 16 clash, Morocco held Luis Enrique’s Spain to a goalless draw - first in the regulation time and then in the stoppage time - before the goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced three saves to see his team through to the quarters.

The two teams have faced each other twice at the World Cup before, and the head-to-head is square at 1-1.

Portugal and Morocco first met in the 1986 World Cup when the Atlas Lions emerged the winner 3-1. Their most recent meeting came in the 2018 World Cup when they faced each other in a Group B match. On that occasion, Ronaldo’s goal separated the two.

Argentine referee Facundo Tello will be in charge of the proceedings tonight.

Who is Tello?

Tello is a 40-year-old Argentine referee. He has experience officiating Copa Libertadores, Argentine Premier Division, CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic qualifiers, and FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers.

This is his first World Cup. He was enlisted in the FIFA referee panel in 2019. In Qatar, Tello has officiated two games. Incidentally, this will be his second game involving Portugal. In his first Portugal game, South Korea won 2-1. His second game was between Switzerland and Cameroon. In those matches, he issued five yellow cards.

Also Read | Emiliano Martinez calls referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz ‘useless’, asks Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal to ‘keep his mouth shut’

Tello likes to let the game take its course. In November, he came under the spotlight when he booked 10 players, including two send-offs, during a match between Boca Juniors and Racing Club.

On Saturday, during Portugal vs Morocco quarterfinal game, he will be assisted by his compatriots Ezequiel Brailovsky and Gabriel Chade, with El Salvador’s Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros being the fourth official.

Match officials for Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal
Referee: Facundo Tello (Argentina)
Assistant Referees: Ezequiel Brailovsky (Argentina) and Gabriel Chade (Argentina)
Fourth Official: Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros (El Salvador)

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 France vs England World Cup quarterfinal deep dive
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us