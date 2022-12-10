FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the referee for Morocco vs Portugal quarterfinal clash?

Portugal, fresh from a resounding 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the pre-quarterfinals, will face African side Morocco, the team which sent Spain packing from the FIFA World Cup 2022, on Saturday at the Al Thumama Stadium. The game will kick off at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Fernando Santos’ Portugal beat Uruguay and Ghana before losing its final Group G game against South Korea. In the round of 16 clash, it produced its best performance in the World Cup so far, hammering Switzerland 6-1. Goncalo Ramos, playing his first full match in place of Cristiano Ronaldo, scored a hat-trick. This impressive win saw Portugal through to the quarterfinal.

Morocco, only the fourth African side to secure a quarterfinal spot, has been impressive in the Qatar World Cup. Walid Regragui’s boys topped Group F ahead of last edition’s runner-up Croatia as they beat Belgium and Canada. In the round of 16 clash, Morocco held Luis Enrique’s Spain to a goalless draw - first in the regulation time and then in the stoppage time - before the goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced three saves to see his team through to the quarters.

The two teams have faced each other twice at the World Cup before, and the head-to-head is square at 1-1.

Portugal and Morocco first met in the 1986 World Cup when the Atlas Lions emerged the winner 3-1. Their most recent meeting came in the 2018 World Cup when they faced each other in a Group B match. On that occasion, Ronaldo’s goal separated the two.

Argentine referee Facundo Tello will be in charge of the proceedings tonight.

Who is Tello?

Tello is a 40-year-old Argentine referee. He has experience officiating Copa Libertadores, Argentine Premier Division, CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic qualifiers, and FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers.

This is his first World Cup. He was enlisted in the FIFA referee panel in 2019. In Qatar, Tello has officiated two games. Incidentally, this will be his second game involving Portugal. In his first Portugal game, South Korea won 2-1. His second game was between Switzerland and Cameroon. In those matches, he issued five yellow cards.

Tello likes to let the game take its course. In November, he came under the spotlight when he booked 10 players, including two send-offs, during a match between Boca Juniors and Racing Club.

On Saturday, during Portugal vs Morocco quarterfinal game, he will be assisted by his compatriots Ezequiel Brailovsky and Gabriel Chade, with El Salvador’s Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros being the fourth official.