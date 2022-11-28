FIFA World Cup, November 28: Which teams are playing in Qatar today?

Cameroon vs Serbia

After failing to score and losing their opening games, both Cameroon and Serbia need their strikers on target when they meet on Monday at the World Cup.

Serbia has a fine finisher in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, but he has only just shaken off a groin injury. If he starts, coach Dragan Stojkovic would ideally pair him with Aleksandar Mitrovic. Mitrovic has 50 goals for Serbia and his last-minute header against Portugal in Lisbon last year sent the Serbs to Qatar and put the Portuguese into a playoff. He started the 2-0 loss to Brazil but looked jaded, as did Vlahovic when he came on.

The 33-year-old Choupo-Moting has enjoyed a renaissance with Bayern Munich since Robert Lewandowksi left to join Barcelona, netting 11 times in 16 games. Song will hope he gets his 20th international goal at Al Janoub Stadium.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has been a revelation in midfield for Italian league leader Napoli this season. He will be key to shutting down Milinkovic-Savic, who should drop into a deeper role if Serbia starts with two strikers.

A defeat knocks Serbia out if Brazil fails to win against Switzerland in the other Group G encounter, while a loss would eliminate Cameroon if the Swiss don’t win.

FIFA World Cup today, Day 9 matches Cameroon vs Serbia - 3:30 PM IST - Al Janoub Stadium South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM IST - Education City Stadium Brazil vs Switzerland - 9:30 PM IST - Stadium 974 Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM IST - Lusail Stadium Where can you watch the matches in India? All matches of FIFA World Cup will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The tournament will be live streamed on JioCinema on Android and well as iOS.

South Korea vs Ghana

South Korea was proud of its effort in the stalemate with Uruguay in their World Cup opener but would need to find the much-needed clinical edge when it faces Ghana in Monday’s game, where both teams will be desperate for victory.

Playing at its 11th World Cup, South Korea began its campaign with a gritty 0-0 draw with Uruguay, putting on a lively display.

The Koreans are tied with Uruguay on one point in Group H, which Portugal leads after beating Ghana 3-2.

For Monday’s game at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Bento will be sweating over the fitness of defender Kim Min-jae, who was struggling after picking up a knock in their opening game.

Ghana, the first African team to score at the global showpiece event in Qatar, was disappointed to suffer defeat at the first hurdle but could gain confidence from its performance against Portugal in the second half.

Ghana reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2010 but should it suffer defeat against South Korea, it risks getting knocked out in the first round.

After a miserable showing at the Cup of Nations this year, where it was dumped out in the group stage with only one point, Ghana is hoping for a brighter run in Qatar.

Brazil vs Switzerland

Brazil will face Switzerland on Monday without its talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in its opening 2-0 win against Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday, but with a host of young talent to step in for him.

The five-time world champion will also be without ever-reliable full-back Danilo who also sustained an ankle injury against the Serbians.

Their absences are a blow to Brazil’s aspirations of winning a record-extending sixth World Cup, but it will be relying on its outstanding generation of new talent to see them through the match.

Neymar has been crucial for Brazil in the two World Cups he has played in before, in sides that have lacked the star power of generations past.

Brazil is top of Group G on three points, level with the Swiss, who won their debut against Cameroon 1-0.

Portugal vs Uruguay

Portugal could qualify early for the next phase of the World Cup with a game remaining if it beats Uruguay on Monday, a task probably much easier said than done.

Uruguay has the World Cup edge in winning the tournament twice, albeit a few generations ago, and is more than familiar with Portugal, having knocked it out of the contest in 2018 in the round of 16.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show on Thursday, setting a record by scoring in his fifth World Cup in Portugal’s 3-2 win over Ghana, his team lacked inspiration and has much to do to shake off a dismal run of World Cup form since reaching the semi-finals in 2006.

Uruguay, while failing to score any goals or even record any shots on target in its opener against a gritty South Korea on Thursday, was composed, organised and like a team capable of another deep World Cup run, with veterans and neophytes combining seamlessly and moving the ball with confidence.

Uruguay will want to avoid defeat against Portugal so its fate can remain in its own hands in its final match against Ghana.

-Inputs from Reuters