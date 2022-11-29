News

FIFA World Cup LIVE telecast: Where to watch today’s broadcast, streaming of final group matches happening together at same time?

From November 29, two matches of the same group will be played simultaneously instead of at different times as in the first and second rounds of group fixtures.

Team Sportstar
29 November, 2022 15:07 IST
Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates after winning against Mexico.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates after winning against Mexico. | Photo Credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH

With the FIFA World Cup in Qatar entering its final round of group games, there will be changes in timings of the matches.

Why has the format changed?

To know why this is being done, one needs to go back to the 1982 World Cup in Spain. A group match between West Germany and Austria at the El Molinon stadium in Gijon, Spain, on June 25, which later came to be known as the ‘Disgrace of Gijon.’

Algeria had a memorable start to the edition as it beat West Germany 2-1 on the opening day. With the win, Algeria became the first African team to beat a European team at the football World Cup. It lost 0-2 to Austria in its second match before finishing its group stage with a 3-2 win against Chile. With two wins, Algeria also became the first-ever African team to win twice at a World Cup.

With Algeria playing its final group match a day before West Germany and Austria, the qualification scenarios were clear for both European teams.

A West Germany win by one or two goals would have seen the Germans and Austria qualify based on goal difference. A West Germany win by four goals or more would have been seen the former qualify with Algeria. A West Germany win by exactly three goals would have sent Algeria and Austria to the next tiebreaker (goals scored). In that scenario, where West Germany had won by a margin of three and a tiebreaker happened between the other two sides, Austria could have qualified only if it scored two goals or more in its defeat ( i.e 5-2 or 6-3 etc.)

In the match, the Germans bagged just one goal in the first 10 minutes. As the match progressed, the pace of the match gradually deteriorated, and there was no visible effort to play by either team, and West Germany won 1-0.

What was the outcome of the ‘Disgrace of Gijon’?

West Germany and Austria were accused of fixing the result, allowing both the European nations to qualify. But FIFA ruled that neither team had broken any rule in theory.

Since the ‘Disgrace of Gijon’, FIFA revised the structure of group games for future tournaments where the final two games in each group would be played simultaneously so that such scenarios don’t arise.

Where to watch the two FIFA World Cup 2022 final group stage matches happening together at the same time?

Day, Date and TimeGroup MatchesPlatforms
Tuesday, November 29 - 8:30PM ISTGroup A - Ecuador vs SenegalJioCinema, Sports18 - 1, MTV HD
Tuesday, November 29 - 8:30PM ISTGroup A - Netherlands vs QatarJioCinema, Sports18 - 1 HD, MTV SD
Wednesday, November 30 - 12:30AM ISTGroup B - Iran vs USAJioCinema, Sports18 - 1 HD, MTV SD
Wednesday, November 30 - 12:30AM ISTGroup B - Wales vs EnglandJioCinema, Sports18 - 1, MTV HD
Wednesday, November 30 - 8:30PM ISTGroup D - Tunisia vs FranceJioCinema, Sports18 - 1, MTV HD
Wednesday, November 30 - 8:30PM ISTGroup D - Australia vs DenmarkJioCinema, Sports18 - 1 HD, MTV SD
Thursday, December 1 - 12:30AM ISTGroup C - Poland vs ArgentinaJioCinema, Sports18 - 1, MTV HD
Thursday, December 1 - 12:30AM ISTGroup C - Saudi Arabia vs MexicoJioCinema, Sports18 - 1 HD, MTV SD
Thursday, December 1 - 8:30PM ISTGroup F - Canada vs MoroccoJioCinema, Sports18 - 1 HD, MTV SD
Thursday, December 1 - 8:30PM ISTGroup F - Croatia vs BelgiumJioCinema, Sports18 - 1, MTV HD

(Listings to be updated as and when official broadcaster announces)

