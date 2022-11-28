News

Iran files complaint with FIFA after USMNT removes Islamic Republic emblem from social media posts

US Soccer, the governing of football in the United States, posted a graphical photo of the FIFA World Cup Group B points table showing Iran’s flag without its usual emblem in the centre.

28 November, 2022 11:20 IST
A giant flag of Iran on the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match against Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Qatar, on November 25, 2022.

A giant flag of Iran on the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match against Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Qatar, on November 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iran has complained to FIFA after its Islamic Republic emblem was removed in flags featured on the USMNT’s social media.

Iran and the USA will face each other in a high-octane Group B game on November 30 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

According to the Iranian news agency, IRNA, the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, complained to FIFA’s ethics committee. The state media also sought the removal of the USA from the World Cup.

“In an unprofessional act, the Instagram page of the US football federation removed the Allah symbol from the Iranian flag,” the state-owned news agency reported on Sunday.

The US FA, meanwhile, said the flag emblem was removed in solidarity with the Iranian women, who have been protesting for over a month against the country’s government after Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by police for not wearing a headscarf. She died in police custody.

“The action conducted in relation to the Iranian flag is unethical and against international law. This is our decision, not anyone else’s or pressure from anyone else,” said the US FA.

The incident came to the fore after the USA played out a goalless draw against England and Iran defeated Wales 2-0 on Friday.

