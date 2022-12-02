News

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan upsets Spain 2-1, both reach round of 16

Reuters
DOHA 02 December, 2022 02:25 IST
Japan’s Ao Tanaka celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Spain in the Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Thursday.

Japan’s Ao Tanaka celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Spain in the Group E match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Japan came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in its final Group E fixture of the FIFA World Cup and qualified for the round of 16.

Japan staged its second stunning turnaround of the World Cup when it beat 2010 champion Spain 2-1 on Thursday with two quick-fire goals and advanced to the last 16 along with its beaten opponent.

Going into the halftime break 1-0 down and on course for an early World Cup exit, Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu reorganised his side to give it more attacking bite and within six minutes, the Samurai Blue was ahead.

Also Read
Japan 2-1 Spain Highlights, FIFA World Cup: Tanaka, Doan score in historic comeback, JPN vs ESP, Qatar 2022 updates

Ritsu Doan, one of the substitutes, hammered in a shot from the edge of the box in the 48th minute that Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon - whose poor clearance had created the danger - could not keep out.

Three minutes later, Ao Tanaka scored from close range after the other halftime sub Kaoru Mitoma cut the ball back from the byline.

The VAR system took several minutes to confirm the ball had not gone out before Mitoma’s touch, sparking wild celebrations by Japan and its fans when the verdict came in.

VAR allows Japan's second goal against Spain, which eliminated Germany

Spain had looked in total control in the first half but was suddenly clinging to its chance of staying in the World Cup as Costa Rica and Germany battled out their own drama in the other Group E match.

Alvaro Morata had put the Spaniards ahead when he scored his third goal in three games in Qatar, rising high above Japan’s defence to power a header past goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda in the 11th minute after a cross by Cesar Azpilicueta.

The breathtaking 2-1 win for Japan - which also beat Germany 2-1 after going behind in its opening match of the tournament - meant it topped Group E, followed by Spain in second which finished ahead of third-placed Germany only on goal difference.

Japan will face Croatia in the last 16 while Spain will meet Morocco.

