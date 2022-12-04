News

Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup goals tally

Messi scored in the 35th minute of Argentina’s round of 16 match against Australia to go past his Portuguese contemporary.

04 December, 2022 01:06 IST
Lionel Messi scored his ninth World Cup goal against Australia.

Lionel Messi scored his ninth World Cup goal against Australia. | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi scored against Australia in Argentina’s round of 16 clash to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo in the World Cup scorers list.

Messi scored his third goal at the Qatar World Cup, which was his ninth overall at the quadrennial event.

Messi struck the ball with his left foot from inside the box in the 35th minute to beat a diving Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and find the bottom left corner. The35-year-old’s strike gave the Albiceleste a 1-0 lead.

He also joins the Golden Boot race along with Kylian Mbappe, Enner Valencia, Marcus Rashford and Cody Gakpo.

