Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup goals tally

Lionel Messi scored against Australia in Argentina’s round of 16 clash to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo in the World Cup scorers list.
Messi scored his third goal at the Qatar World Cup, which was his ninth overall at the quadrennial event.
Messi struck the ball with his left foot from inside the box in the 35th minute to beat a diving Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and find the bottom left corner. The35-year-old’s strike gave the Albiceleste a 1-0 lead.
He also joins the Golden Boot race along with Kylian Mbappe, Enner Valencia, Marcus Rashford and Cody Gakpo.
